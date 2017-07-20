Crews work to repair water main break in Oakland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAKLAND, Mo._ This dangerous heat is already taking its toll around town.

A massive 20 inch break happened shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday on Sappington near Argonne. Close to 20 homes and businesses were impacted in this area. In fact, several homes took on water from the break.

A worker says at least three basements were flooded and a Mercedes and a minivan were literally floating.

Missouri American Water officials say the massive heat is causing water main breaks. The warm ground combined with cold water and aging pipes are leading to the problems.

Several homes are still without water this morning and a stretch of Sappington is still closed. Crews have given no specific timetable for when repairs here are expected to be done.