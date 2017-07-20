Abandoned south St. Louis home hidden by weed, grass growth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – It’s an eyesore like you've never seen: backyard weeds so tall you can barely see a south St. Louis house. Residents have been trying to get something done for nearly two months with no luck.

It’s like a walk through a forest behind 3235 Liberty Street.

It’s a well-kept block of single and two-family homes. You can barely see the building from the alley behind 3235 Liberty.

“It looks like a jungle,” said neighbor Percy Ruffin.

Records show St. Louis City’s Citizens Service Bureau took a complaint June 2, nearly seven weeks ago.

The weeds keep growing. The property’s been vacant the last couple of years, neighbors said.

There’s a “vacate” notice posted from the St. Louis City Sheriff on the front door.

Regardless of who owns the property, someone needs to take down the weeds, neighbors said.

Ruffin mowed the weeds out front, himself, earlier this week, he said.

“They was like about seven-feet tall. They were up over my head,” Ruffin said.

Another neighbor, Jim Rheinhardt, said they got the runaround from the city.

“We’ve just tried to get something done…No one believes us,” he said.

City records show Elel Investments of Scottsdale, Arizona bought the property out of foreclosure. Fox 2 was unable to find any such company.

Meanwhile, Fox 2 received word Thursday from both the Forestry Department and Alderman Shane Cohn that the weeds would be mowed Friday before noon.