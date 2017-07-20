1 dead, 1 injured in separate shootings in Wellston

WELLSTON, Mo. _ One man is dead and another is injured following two separate shootings in the City of Wellston.

Authorities received a call around 6 a.m. for a suspicious vehicle in the 6200 block Derby. They arrived to find the victim’s body inside. He had been shot several times.

Around 8:30 a.m., police were called for a shooting outside of a laundromat in the 6100 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive. One man was shot in the abdomen. He taken to the hospital for treatment.

So far, there is no word on suspects or a motive.

The shootings do not appear to be related.