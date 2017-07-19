Women play important role in helping IndyCar run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWTON, Iowa – IndyCar race day mixes muscle and machismo. Growling garages. Precision pit stops. Daring drivers.

Look closer and you’ll quickly learn this isn’t a one sex sport. Danica Patrick was once IndyCar’s familiar female face. Her fourth place finish at the 2005 Indy 500 was the best result for a female driver in the race’s history. These days, Patrick races the NASCAR circuit, but women remain vital to IndyCar’s success.

During a recent trip to Newton, IA to cover the Iowa Corn 300 IndyCar race, Fox 2 /KPLR 11 interviewed Indy Lights Technical official Natalie Fenaroli and Cara Adams. Adams is Chief Engineer for Bridgestone America Motorsports and manager of race tire development.

“When I started in IndyCar, I was the only female engineer that was traveling with the series out of the whole IndyCar paddock,” Adams said.

Adams said there were seven female engineers at this year’s Indy 500.

“I like to use it as a platform to tell young girls, young boys too, but young girls especially about being involved in STEM fields; science and math,” she said.

As a technical official, Kansas City area native Natalie Fenaroli has an important job on race day.

“We’re checking to make sure that they’re following all the rules,” she said.

A racer herself, Fenaroli uses that experience in her role as a race official.

“My team and my boss and I wander up and down pit lane and basically make sure race control, the eye in the sky, has a good line of communication with the various crew chiefs and the various drivers,” Fenaroli said.

Both women will travel to Gateway Motorsports Park on August 26 to work the Bommarito Automotive Group 500, an event that organizers hope race fans of both sexes will support.

“The best events—period—and certainly the best events in racing become really ingrained in the civic society,” said IndyCar executive Mark Miles,

Who knows, attending this event could inspire your child to become the next Danica Patrick, Natalie Fenaroli, or Cara Adams?

Like any good organization, in addition to the women you just met, there are many other ladies who help the Verizon IndyCar Series run.

The Bommarito Automotive Group 500 is August 26th at Gateway Motorsports Park and tickets are on sale at Metrotix.com.