St. Louis firefighters respond to building collapse

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis firefighters were called to a building collapse Wednesday in a residential neighborhood in south city.

The incident occurred in the 3200 block of Liberty Avenue; that's in the Dutchtown neighborhood. The front facade came cascading down, taking bricks from the front of the house with it.

Firefighters responded and pulled down any lose bricks or other materials to make sure nothing else falls. A building inspector checked out the home. The home-owner says the inspector has found the building to still be structurally sound. No one was hurt.