ST. LOUIS - Filmmakers Gregory Sporleder and Abby Zahuranec visit KPLR 11 News at Noon to discuss their movies being screened Wednesday at the St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase.

Rob in the Hood (narrative short, drama)

Wednesday, July 19 at 7 p.m.

Spooky Sweets (narrative short, drama)

Wednesday, July 19 at 9:15 p.m.

The Whitaker St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase serves as the area`s primary venue for films made by local artists. The showcase screens works that were written, directed, edited, or produced by St. Louis natives or films with strong local ties.

To learn more, visit: cinemastlouis.org/st-louis-filmmakers-showcase/atomic-homefront