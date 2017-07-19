× Man charged with killing Southern Illinois University student is free on bond

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. — The man charged with killing a Southern Illinois University student is free on bond Wednesday after pleading not guilty in court.

Gaege Bethune, 22, is accused of beating and Robbing Pravin Varughese in February of 2014. Varughese ran into the woods after the attack.

His initial cause of death was listed as hypothermia but a grand jury says his death was a “natural and foreseeable” consequence of Bethune’s actions.

Bethune’s attorney worries he won’t get a fair trial in Murphysboro and is considering asking for a change of venue.