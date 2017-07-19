× Endangered Person Advisory issued for missing Missouri girl

UPDATE: Rohr was found safe, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said Wednesday afternoon.

SMITHTON, Mo. – An Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for a missing Smithton, Missouri girl.

Authorities say Mersadiez Rohr, 14, was last seen around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

She was in a tan or beige 2004 GMC Yukon with Missouri plate number, MH2P0D.

Rohr was believed to be with 28-year-old Matthew Fischer also known as Michael Piznarski. However, he was taken into custody by the Pettis County Sheriff’s Department early Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department at 573-378-5481.