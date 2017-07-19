Cool Down St. Louis and Ameren Missouri step up to help St. Louis woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – It's another day of dangerous heat in St. Louis. The heat has been building since July 5th with temperatures reaching over 100 degrees Tuesday and today.

One St. Louis woman has been suffering to try to stay cool. She told Fox 2 she's been sleeping with wet blankets because her utilities were shut off.

The south city woman was in tears when we showed up at her hot home with all her utilities are turned off.

Rosie Moorehead has medical issues and needs a breathing machine.

But with temperatures hovering around 100 degrees, the 69-year-old was using wet blankets and towels to stay cool.

She has a cooler packed full of ice for refrigeration.

She’s retired and living on a fixed income. She used the last of her retirement check to pay Ameren more than $1,000. Ameren told her they won't turn her services on until she pays the rest of her balance.

Even though her doctor sent a note saying it was imperative to her health.

We called Cool Down St. Louis to get Rosie done help.

Cool Down stepped up with the help of Ameren Missouri and took care of this situation. Cool Down says us Ameren is contacting the woman directly and plans to have power restored today or tonight.

The city says it has a team of people going do to door to check on people vulnerable to heat issues.

If you need assistance, please call 211 or Cool Down St Louis at 314-241-7668.