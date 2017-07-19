ST. CHARLES, Mo. - The new Busch shooting range at the August A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area in St. Charles is approaching the home stretch of construction! Shooters will be using the state-of-the-art range before the end of the year. Shooting range manager Bryant Hertel visits KPLR 11 News at Noon with the latest on the project.
Conservation Connection – Explore the new Busch shooting range in St. Charles
