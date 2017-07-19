Area infrastructure is starting to feel the heat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAKLAND, MO - St. Louis is in the middle of a heat wave and its effects are causing some area roadways to buckle and pipes to burst.

Crews with Missouri American Water were busy dealing with a 20-inch pipe burst late Wednesday afternoon on East Argonne Drive.

Several homes along the road had taken in much of the water that was gushing down the road causing a part of the road to buckle while a portion of a sidewalk sank.

"There was nine feet of water in the basement just pouring in," said Dan Carl, who was looking after his mother's home, "and there was a river just flowing through the house so everything will have to be gutted. I've got an estimate of four to six months before it's livable."

The extreme heat also caused part of Highway 79 near Old Monroe in Lincoln County to buckle.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said it doesn't create any type of emergency but that these are ideal conditions for blowouts to happen.

Meanwhile, crews working to fix the pipe burst problem said that they've been receiving a lot of calls for water main breaks this week because of the oppressive heat.

"We are just trying to keep up with them," said Norm Kellar, who handles site equipment with the company, "this was one of our larger mains so obviously it gets more attention than the smaller ones."