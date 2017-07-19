AC units donated to Cool Down St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – On Wednesday, Reverend Earl Nance Jr. with CoolDownStLouis.org was able to purchase 45 energy efficient air conditioning units at Home Depot. A private donor provided the funding to make it happen for people who don't have air in this dangerous heat.

“I you need an air conditioner, contact us at CoolDownStLouis.org and let us help you get an air conditioner,” Nance said. “We don’t need any fatalities.”

The $20,000 Ameren is giving to Cool Down St. Louis is also helping pay for people’s bills; that's why the organization is encouraging people to please turn on their air if they haven’t already and then ask for help.

“That’s what Ameren Missouri is trying to do to help with that, by making a donation of $50,000 throughout Missouri for energy assistance to different energy agencies,” said Connie Taylor, Ameren Missouri.

Despite delivering several donated air conditioning units to residents in Missouri and Illinois, Cool Down St. Louis member locations were cleaned out of supplies by the start of this week.

“Please check on your neighbors. As you can see from today, the air units being delivered to us, we will be sending out today,” said Melanie Dileo, Cool Down St. Louis board chairwoman.