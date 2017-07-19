× 78-year-old Jefferson County woman missing

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has issued an advisory for a missing 78-year-old woman.

Nancy Korte was last seen leaving work at the Dollar General in the 5900 block of Old Hwy 21 in Otto, Missouri. She left all her medications at home. She suffers from diabetes, a heart murmur, and possible early onset of dementia. Investigators said she last used her debit card in Bradford, Illinois at 12:53 p.m. on July 19.

Authorities described Korte as a Caucasian female, 5’6” tall, weighing 99 pounds, with grey hair, green eyes, and wearing black pants and a black Dollar General work shirt. She was driving a 1994 Chevy Silverado with Missouri license plates 6AG050.

Anyone with information on Korte’s whereabouts is asked to contact their nearest law enforcement agency or call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 636-797-5019.