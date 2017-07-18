Young lady overcome by heat at golf tournament at St. Albans Country Club

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. ALBANS, Mo. – Working or playing in the heat can be dreadful.

In St. Albans, officials at a tournament said one of the competitors at the Girls Junior PGA Championship was overcome by the intense heat. The girl was taken to the hospital as a precaution and it’s believed she will be okay.

More than 140 girls, ages 13 to 18, came from 40 states and 5 countries to compete this week; not only against each other, but the weather as well.

College coaches are watching closely to determine which players should be offered a scholarship. The tournament is being played at The Country Club of St. Albans.

“I’ve heard some folks say, ‘Man, it’s really hot here in St. Louis.’ Obviously, we caught a hot week,” said Morgan Gonzales, general manager of the country club.

The local fire district had emergency medical technicians on hand, and coolers were all over the course for players and spectators. Plus, they have iced towels to refresh the golfers. Some of the players come armed with special umbrellas that block the sun’s harmful rays.

And while the young women work hard on the course, Missouri American Water crews work hard to make sure folks receive fresh water at their taps. They are out making repairs and improvements all winter or summer.

“You do get use to (the heat) somewhat, but when it gets to be 100 degrees, nobody’s that tough. You got to take breaks,” said Carl White, who’s been with the water company for 27 years.

The dry ground does not support water mains as well in the summer.

“We’ll see 10, 20, or more breaks in St. Louis County at that time,” said Brian Russell, Missouri American Water spokesman.