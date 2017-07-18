You Paid For It: Top Jefferson County official isn’t running for reelection after investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – Jefferson County's top elected official announced that he's not going to run for reelection next year in the wake of an ongoing You Paid For It investigation. Ken Waller said he made the decision after consulting with his family.

Waller had been taking a lot of heat from the public. Citizens were riled after he joined a lawsuit to sue his own county to try to get more money for himself.

Thirteen past and former Jefferson County officials were part of that lawsuit. Were they to win, Waller's pay would have gone from about $81,000 a year to about $93,000 a year.

Jefferson County citizens called the You Paid For It Team to shine the spotlight on this questionable deal. Fox 2 interviewed Waller back in March and he defended becoming a part of the lawsuit.

After that story aired, citizens formed a group to recall Waller from office. Waller later took his name off the lawsuit suing Jefferson County. Citizens vowed to continue with their recall effort anyway.

Then on Tuesday Waller, speaking to a select group of people, announced that he was not running again to be the county executive.

Waller said he wouldn’t rule out being in the private or the public sector, which leaves the door open for him to run for another public office down the road.