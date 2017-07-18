Thieves in the middle of night cart off with apartment complex ac units

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A thief is about to make a cold move in the summer heat and it's all caught on camera. It's June 19th, just after midnight at the Hyde Park Village Apartments on Peck and Kossuth.

The crook is seen casing the place in north St. Louis waiting to make his move that would make it a cruel summer for those in the apartment complex by stealing their air conditioning units.

At 1 a.m., he's seen walking by the location of the units, eyeing his prize, preparing for his heist. He would eventually leave.

Five hours later he and his accomplice return in a Chevy van. The van pulls up on Peck and the two men get out and get to work. The first man has now changed his clothes and is wearing a white cap.

With daylight arriving both men begin to descend on the units and start dismantling them, pulling the units out one at a time and setting them off to the side. With both taken out they carry the units out to the van.

There's no one out on the street at this point. With both a.c. units in the vehicle they drive away but not before it's all caught on camera.

Take a look at the video and see if you recognize the men or the van which had Missouri plates, YG5X5G.

If you have information on this case, please call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 (TIPS).