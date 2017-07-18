× Suspect charged in Cahokia homicide

CAHOKIA, IL – The Major Case Squad has announced an arrest in the murder of 23-year-old Diondre D. Shanklin. Shanklin’s body a discovered Friday July 4th shortly after 11 pm on St. Ambrose Drive lying in the street.

Cahokia police officers were summoned to the area after receiving a call for shots fired on St. Ambrose Drive.

The Major Case Squad was activated, after the Cahokia Police Department requested assistance.

15 investigators were assigned to the case.

Tuesday investigators said a person of interest was taken into custody Sunday night.

Warrants were applied for Tuesday morning, with a murder charge handed down, charging Christopher A. Nettles, 23, of Belleville. Nettles is currently being held at the St. Clair County Jail on $750,000 bond.