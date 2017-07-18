St. Louis police investigate carjackings across city

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - After a recent spike in carjackings and robberies, St. Louis police say they’re taking extra steps to put an end to the crimes, but are also asking people to stay vigilant.

Police have put together a task force of detectives are also working with the FBI to put a stop to the crimes before someone gets seriously hurt.

“These people are generally armed and it's not worth losing your life over what's in your purse or wallet or car,” said Captain Steven Mueller, St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police say all of the incidents have happened just as people park their car. So they want you to pay attention to your surroundings. If you notice someone following you, don't stop and park. And if you are parked, don't dilly dally inside your car.