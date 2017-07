× Solar farms could soon be sprouting in Alton

ALTON, IL – Solar farms could soon be sprouting in Alton. The Alton Daily News reports that renewable energy credits are currently being offered through the state.

Illinois Solar of Litchfield is working with Alton to bring their product to city-owned land in the coming years. The plan would need council approval.

Illinois Solar would also have to win the bid from Ameren Illinois before the plan moves forward.