× Salvation Army opens cooling centers for area residents

ST. LOUIS – The Salvation Army Midland Division has opened daytime cooling centers in Missouri and Illinois for area residents to use during the current Heat Wave. The cooling centers are expected to open through Saturday, July 22nd.

Below is a list of cooling centers located around the St. Louis Metro Area:

MISSOURI

Arnold Corps

3740 Telegraph Road

Arnold, MO 63010

8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Cape Girardeau Corps

701 Good Hope

Cape Girardeau, MO 63701

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Carthage Corps

125 East Fairview Street

Carthage, MO 64836

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Chillicothe Corps

621 West Mohawk Road

Chillicothe, MO 64601

9 a.m. – noon, 1:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Columbia Harbor House Shelter

602 North Ann Street

Columbia, MO 65201

24 hours

Columbia Corps

1108 West Ash Street

Columbia, MO 65203

8 a.m. – 12 p.m. noon, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Euclid Corps

2618 North Euclid Avenue

St. Louis, MO 63113

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Family Haven

10740 West Page Boulevard

St. Louis, MO 63132

8 a.m. – noon, 1 p.m. – 4: 15 p.m.

Gateway Corps

824 Union

St. Louis, MO 63123

8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Jefferson City Center of Hope

927 Jefferson Street

Jefferson City, MO 65101

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Joplin Corps

320 East 8th Street

Joplin, MO 64801

9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Maplewood Corps

7701 Rannells

Maplewood, MO 63143

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

O’Fallon Corps

1 William Booth Drive

O’Fallon, MO 63366

8: 30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

St. Charles Corps

2140 North 4th Street

St. Charles, MO 63301

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sedalia Service Center

1200 E. Broadway Blvd.

Sedalia, MO 65301

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Springfield Corps

1701 West Chestnut Expressway

Springfield, MO 65802

8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Temple Corps

2740 Arsenal Street

St. Louis, MO 63118

8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Warrensburg SE Corps

125 North Holden Street, Suite A

Warrensburg, MO 64093

8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

ILLINOIS

Alton Corps

525 Alby Street

Alton, IL 62002

9 a.m. – 12 p.m. noon, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Belleville Corps

20 Glory Place

Belleville, IL 62220

9 a.m. – noon, 1 p.m.– 4 p.m.

East St. Louis Corps

616 North 16th Street

East St. Louis, IL 622059

9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Granite City Corps

3007 East 23rd Street

Granite City, IL 62040

9 a.m. – 12 noon, 1 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

You can find all cooling centers here.