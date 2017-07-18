Thousands of participants joined in the 10th annual 12-mile ride, which is designed to demonstrate against oil dependency and to promote a positive body image, alternative forms of transportation, as well as cyclists’ rights. Riders are encouraged to go “as bare as they dare.” World Naked Bike Rides are scheduled in 70 cities in 20 countries.
PICTURES: 2017 World Naked Bike Ride in St Louis
-
Naked Bike Ride celebrates 10th anniversary
-
St. Louis Public School students get new bikes
-
2017 St. Albans Fit Family Day, Pedal the Puzzle bicycle event
-
World War II vet accustom to seeing history, has a dream come true
-
Disney to remove ‘wench’ auction from Pirates of the Caribbean ride
-
-
Disney to remove ‘wench’ auction from Pirates of the Caribbean ride
-
Disney confirms Star Wars-inspired resort, TRON roller coaster (and more)
-
Arch tram rides resume Wednesday
-
Cable failure shuts down slingshot ride at Fair St. Louis
-
SSM Health Medical Minute – New drug brings hope for ALS patients
-
-
13 stunning photos of Disney’s ‘Pandora: The World of Avatar’ at night
-
Man dragging dead raccoon shot, run over after driver mistakes it for a dog
-
Gunfire reported at Mali tourist resort