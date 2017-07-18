Parents and residents demand answers to how an employee embezzled $1.6M

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HILLSBORO, MO – Neighbors demanding answers from their school district leaders on the heels of the recent guilty plea by an administrator in the Grandview School District to embezzling $1.6-million dollars.

This is a small school district and residents are frustrated because that`s over a million dollars of their tax money that they say could have gone a long way here.

In federal court 51-year-old Angela Huskey pled guilty to embezzling $1.6 million dollars from the Grandview School District over a 10-year period.

During the embezzlement Huskey worked at the school as a business manager and administrative assistance to the superintendent.

Grandview Superintendent Matt Zoph says that in August of last year he got an email that Huskey’s retirement was more than her base salary and he started looking into it.

That`s when he found multiple discrepancies in Huskey’s file and called in a team of lawyers and financial experts.

They found that from 2006 to 2016 Huskey had been manipulating salaries so that in the 10-years she worked there she had an almost 700-percent salary increase.

The financial examination also found that Huskey had been creating accounts payable to vendors that were really going to her and making personal purchases on the districts credit card.

Residents say this is not an area with big businesses so all of the money to fund the school comes from taxpayers, and they feel robbed and are mad that no one caught this sooner.

Huskey also altered the schools direct deposit for employees so that money would say it was going to a teacher but it was attached to her bank routing number.

Causing multiple teachers to pay extra taxes for money that they never actually got.