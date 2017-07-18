New procedure brings hope to those needing aortic valve replacement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's new hope for high risk patients diagnosed with aortic stenosis, a condition that constricts the aortic valve in the heart preventing blood from flowing throughout the body. Instead of performing open heart surgery to fix the problem, heart surgeons at SSM Health St. Louis University Hospital can also perform a procedure called transcatheter aortic valve replacement or TAVR, which allows doctors to go through the leg to replace a bad aortic valve with a new one. Studies show the treatment is highly effective and can be a lifesaver for people in their seventies, eighties and nineties.