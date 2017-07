Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. PETERS, Mo. - St. Peters police spent Tuesday afternoon investigating a deadly accident involving a motorcyclist.

The accident happened just after 2 p.m. on Connemara Road near Mexico Road, in front of the El Dorado Estates Mobile Home Park.

Police spoke to multiple people and witnesses at the scene.

Officials have not identified the motorcyclist, pending notification of family members.

Police redirected traffic for about three hours on Mexico Road between Grand Teton and Spencer.