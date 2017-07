× MoDOT to close I-70 express lanes for resurfacing

ST. LOUIS – Beginning this weekend, commuters will be unable to use the Interstate 70 express lanes, the Missouri Department of Transportation said Tuesday.

According to Andrew Gates, a MoDOT spokesman, work crews will close the express lanes from Union to Broadway at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 21.

The closure is needed for lane resurfacing work.

Gates said the lanes will remain closed until Monday, August 7 at 7 a.m.