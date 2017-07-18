Greitens putting Narcan in hands of more first responders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLIVETTE, Mo. – Governor Eric Greitens takes another step in the fight against the opioid epidemic in Missouri.

At the National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse in Olivette, Greitens announced that the drug Narcan will soon be in the hands of many more law officers and first responders.

Narcan is critical because it can help save the life of someone who has overdosed on opioids.

Greitens signed an executive order making it policy for Missouri state law officers and first responders to be trained on how to use Narcan and be equipped with it.

The Narcan that state authorities will use is a nasal spray, which can be administered to someone who has overdosed. State authorities who will have it include the highway patrol, park rangers, and conservation officers.

Last Friday, Greitens signed a bill that will enable anyone in Missouri to buy Narcan at any pharmacy. Tuesday’s action expands the Narcan component even more.

Greitens says Narcan has been shown to save lives and it will be critical in the fight against the opioid crisis in Missouri.

The move will be funded through a $5.5 million grant.

The announcement is the latest in a series of the events this week where Greitens is going around the state taking action to combat the opioid crisis. On Monday, the governor announced the formation of a state prescription drug monitoring program at Express Scripts in north county.

Greitens has additional events later this week in Cape Girardeau, Springfield, and the Kansas City area.