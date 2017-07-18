Gov. Greitens visits several St. Louis location in mission to attack opioid epidemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — Governor Greitens had a very busy day as he continues to attack the opioid epidemic in Missouri. One of several stops, a Narcan training session Tuesday afternoon. He invited me to take part.

The governor signed an executive order making it policy for Missouri state law officers and first responders to be trained on how to use Narcan. They will also be equipped with it. Greitens did this at the National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse in Olivette.

“We studied what happened in other states. Fact is, Narcan has helped save 10,000 lives around the country," said Gov. Greitens.

I joined the governor at Babler State Park for Narcan training with park rangers after stops at the St. Louis morgue and the WISH Center at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital. Last year 900 Missourians lost their life to the opioid epidemic and Narcan could have saved so many lives.

“This is a nasal spray. If there is a heroin overdose, start CPR, call emergency. But use spray and bring someone back to life," said Gov. Greitens.

Monday Greitens announced the formation of a state prescription drug monitoring program at Express Scripts in north county. Last Friday he signed a bill allowing anyone to buy Narcan at any pharmacy.

Along with the governor and park rangers I was trained on how to administer Narcan. It is as simple as a few chest compressions and then administering the spray into the overdose victim's nose.

The Governor's executive order and training on Narcan is being paid for with a $5.5 million federal grant.