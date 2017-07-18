‘Bob,’ ‘Just Listening’ being shown at St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Local filmmakers John Gross and Dan Parris visit KPLR 11 News at Noon to talk about their respective movies being shown at the Tivoli Theatre this week for the St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase.

The screening for Gross' film 'Bob' is scheduled for Wednesday at 9:15 p.m. 'Just Listening: A Short Film about Art and Activism,' Parris' film, will be screened Thursday at 5 p.m.

The Whitaker St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase serves as the area`s primary venue for films made by local artists. The showcase screens works that were written, directed, edited, or produced by St. Louis natives or films with strong local ties.

To learn more, visit: cinemastlouis.org/st-louis-filmmakers-showcase/atomic-homefront