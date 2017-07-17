Wentzville residents cry foul after part-time officials give themselves health insurance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – Citizens often wonder if you can fight city hall and win. Taxpayers in the City of Wentzville did just that when the board of aldermen voted to rescind a perk it had previously okayed.

Elected officials voted to give the board of aldermen and the mayor health insurance, even though the positions are just part-time.

But citizens rose up in opposition, saying they didn't like the deal the politicians gave themselves. Residents even called in You Paid For It.

Now after all the heat, city aldermen have voted to scrap the health insurance perk. Aldermen also voted to reduce a pay raise they gave themselves and the mayor by $500.