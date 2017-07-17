Upgrades to downtown Metro Civic Transit Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – A completion date has been announced for the redesigned Metro Civic Center Station downtown at 14th and Spruce near the Scottrade Center.

The renovations are still ongoing, but Metro says the new station will open on August 14.

Work on the $10.5 million complex started in April of last year. It will include an indoor, climate-controlled waiting area for passengers, digital arrival time boards, concessions, public restrooms and on-site security officers. There will be 19 bus bays-up from just six at the old center.

That will eliminate the need for buses to stop on the street to pick up or drop off passengers.

The 23 Metro bus routes that operate downtown will all be able to serve the new Civic Center Station.

That was not the case in the past. Four existing routes are being split into eight new shorter routes.

Metro says that set-up will provide passengers with more direct service and better reliability.

The new station is welcome news for Metro given concerns in recent months over MetroLink crime and a decrease in ridership.

In fact, Metro officials say ridership has been trending down since 2014.

Metro officials cite several factors including crime concerns and lower fuel prices that make driving more attractive.

Metrolink trains have continued to stop at the Civic Center during the construction. But the bus stops were moved to 18th and Clark near Union Station.

That configuration will continue until the new Civic Center station opens next month.