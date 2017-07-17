Ted Drewes has some of best “soft-serve ice cream” in the nation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Ted Drewes has been named one of the nation's best places to get soft serve ice cream. But true St. Louisans know it's not ice cream. Either waty, it was named the 25th place in the nation to grab a cone.

According to BuzzFeed, the concretes keep everyone coming back for more! This is what customers told them about the frozen custard:

"First of all, I am a native St. Louisian and am no stranger to the concrete. The 'Terramizzou' was fantastic, as was the peanut butter cup, banana chocolate concrete and the Crater Copernicus concrete. Amazing!!" —Curtis H. "Fantastic frozen custard at reasonable prices. They are the ORIGINALS, and I love how they turn over every single concrete before handing it to you." —Laura M.

FOX 2's Katie Kormann is at Ted Drewes on Chippewa with the details.