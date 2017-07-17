St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase

Filmmakers Chase Norman and Chris Lawing visit KPLR 11 News at Noon to discuss their projects being screen at the upcoming St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase at the Tivoli Theatre. The showcase serves as the area’s primary venue for films made by local artists, screening films that were written, directed, edited, or produced by St. Louis residents or films with strong local ties. For more information on the showcase, visit Cinema St. Louis online.