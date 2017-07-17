Richmond Heights residents hear plan to consolidate 5 fire departments command staffs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, MO – Supporters say it`s a way for five St. Louis fire departments to run more effectively and save money.

Monday night the Richmond Heights City Council will consider a plan that would consolidate fire command staffs of 5 surrounding cities.

The plan would involve the command staffs of Richmond Heights, Brentwood, Clayton, Maplewood and Rock Hill.

The Richmond Heights city manager and fire chief will make a presentation to the council. A final vote will not be taken tonight but this will make Richmond Heights the first of the five cities involved to present the plan and take public comment.

The idea was developed after the cities hired a consultant to look into consolidation.

Currently all 5 fire departments share consolidated dispatching as part of the East Central Dispatch Center.