Motorist assist crews gear up for expected rise in heat, stranded drivers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Roadside assistance crews are making sure they’re ready to handle extra calls as the temperatures soar into triple digits this week; they want you to be ready, too.

Steve Ray, a service technician with AAA, says car batteries will fail nine out of 10 times because of hot weather.

“The 100-degree weather we’re having in the next few days, batteries are going to start going like crazy,” Ray said.

It’s a problem most people think is only a cold weather issue.

“I had no clue the heat could affect your battery I thought the same thing that cold was much worse on it,” said Debbie Walter, whose battery died while she was at work.

Extreme heat doesn’t just affect your car’s battery. Another huge concern, especially driving at high speeds, are blowouts.

MoDOT is reminding drivers to make sure their tires are properly inflated and to also check the coolant levels so that your car won’t overheat.

Should you become stranded, get to a safe place; pull off to the shoulder of the interstate or try to exit it completely and be aware of other drivers in distress and move over to give them plenty of room.