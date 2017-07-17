Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cooper is a one-year-old German shepherd mix and ready for adoption at the APA of Missouri!

He knows some basic commands like "sit" and "shake," and can certainly learn more. He's still young and energetic, so he'd do well with a family that can take him on long walks, play with him, and keep him busy.

If you want to adopt Cooper, then visit the APA on Hanley Road.

Here is the information that you’ll need:

1705 South Hanley Road 314-645-4610

http://www.apamo.org/home.aspx

Is your pet lost? Try looking at stllostpets.org