Belleville to get second Walmart Supercenter

BELLEVILLE, IL – A new Walmart Supercenter is coming to the metro east. It will be the company's second megastore to operate in Belleville.

The Belleville City Council meet Monday night at the Lindenwood University to discuss the proposed Walmart site.

Currently a supercenter is located on Carlyle on the east side of Belleville. But now, there will be a Walmart supercenter on the west side of town. It's slated for the intersection of Illinois 15 and South 74th Street.

The city council tonight unanimously gave the green light for the 196,000-square foot megastore that will include a 1,500-square foot convenience store and gas station.