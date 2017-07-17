× Armed gunman robs Jennings Dollar General store

JENNINGS, Mo. – Investigators with the St. Louis County Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a man who robbed a Jennings Dollar General store at gunpoint over the weekend.

According to Officer Benjamin Granda, a police spokesman, the robbery occurred Sunday, July 16 at 5:15 p.m. in the 6400 block of W. Florissant Avenue.

Granda said the suspect walked into the store and approached the cashier. He pulled out a gun and demanded money from the register. The clerk complied with the suspect’s demands and handed over an undisclosed sum of money. The suspect fled the area on foot. No one was injured.

Police described the suspect as an African-American man with a slender build, wearing a polo shirt, baseball hat, and dark pants.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.