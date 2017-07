Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - We hope you're excited because 'All Shook Up' is playing at The Muny! The musical runs now through Wednesday, July 19.

Actors Ciara Alyse Harris and Paul Schwensen visit KPLR 11 News at Noon to discuss the show!

All Shook Up

Now through July 19

The Muny

1 Theatre Drive

St. Louis, MO 63112

To learn more visit: Muny.org