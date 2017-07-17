Dog survives gunshot wounds and horrific injuries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - An amazing story of abuse and survival, a dog is found shot multiple times and with all of its limbs broken. Police are looking for a suspect in one of the worst cases of animal abuse investigators say they've ever seen.

Rescuers have named the dog "Glamour". Investigators don't know where she was so savagely abused, but she was left in a vacant lot in East St. Louis. Police say they have no leads.

Too battered and broken to move anything, she was still able to wag her tail from the moment Stray Rescue`s Randy Grim saw her.

The veterinarian says that white spec in an x-ray is the bullet fragment in her left leg. There`s another in her neck.

Her front leg bones are snapped in half, one bone popping through her skin. She has broken ribs, a jaw fracture and her left eye so is badly gouged it will have to be removed.

Randy Grim said someone found Glamour in a vacant lot at 31st and State in East St. Louis.

That person called Stray Rescue because Glamour couldn`t move to drink water.

Rescuers discovered injury after injury; somehow this 1-2-year-old Newfoundland mix refused to give up.

So, Stray Rescue won`t either.

East St. Louis police have no leads, but urge want anyone with information to come forward.

Glamour was found July 9th. An anonymous donor has put up a $2,000 reward in the case through Stray Rescue. She may lose a leg, but it will be months before she's ready for adoption.