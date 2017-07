Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO - Now that it's summer, kids are spending most of their days on their phone and tablet. Kids 8 to18 years old are using their devices 8 hours a day on average.

Matt Kasten, from Digital Doc, talks about how kids can safely and productively use technology this summer break. He also shares ideas on how families can incorporate technology into outdoor activities.

For more information visit: www.digitaldocrepair.com