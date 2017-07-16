South City couple attacked as they get out of their car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis couple is attacked, robbed and beaten at gun point as they get out of their car. It happened early Sunday morning in the Fox Park neighborhood in south St. Louis

The suspects are still on the loose.

The victim says it was the longest 15 seconds of his life as four suspects got out of an SUV and started attacking him and his fiancé. The attack was captured by a surveillance camera.

Mark Zschiegner hopes the video from a neighbor's surveillance camera will help police catch the suspects whom he says attacked him and his fiancé early Sunday morning.

"It happened that quick. 15 seconds of your life gone like that."

The couples had come home late from work and were parking on their Fox Park Neighborhood Street when they say an SUV with its headlights turned off, stopped right in front of their car.

The men got out of the SUV brandishing guns.

Mark Zschiegner, the victim said, "He puts the gun right up to my head I got a bruise on my head and then a guy from around the driver side you'll see it on the video and just pummels me on the head."

On the video you can see and hear Zschiegner and his fiancé desperately trying to fight off their attackers.

"You can just see them gang up on and beat on me and I went down and I went that way and you can see the little blood trail."

Zschiegner says the suspects took his fiancé purse, his wallet, car and house keys and broke his glasses, leaving him on the ground with a black eye.

"And then I hear them let's go go and ran into their little vehicle and took off."

Zschiegner says he's just grateful he and his fiancé are alive, but hope with the help of the video the suspects taken off the streets.

Zschiegner says he's turned in the video to police for review.

In the meantime he has a GoFundMe me page set up to help replace the items stolen.