Samaritan’s Feet delivers shoes to people in need

FERGUSON, MO - Samaritan’s Feet distributed 1,000 new shoes during a “Love Ferguson” event at McCluer High School Sunday. The shoes went to local children, youth and adults in need.

Samaritan’s Feet shoe distribution initiative is both in the United States and around the world. The organization’s goal is to bring a life-changing message of hope, love, and compassion to everyone we serve. Every time they sit across from a child, they not only meet their physical needs with a pair of shoes and socks, but they spend quality time with them asking about their dreams and their lives.

Shoes of Hope distributions are generally one day events where our volunteers and staff welcome participants, share Samaritan’s Feet story of hope, wash their feet, and provide them with a new pair of socks and shoes.

Samaritan’s Feet wants to inspire hope through the gift of shoes, the act of washing feet, and encouragement to those who need it most. People without shoes face dangers like laceration, fungus, and insect bites that can lead to infection, disease, and even death. Children with no shoes are often not allowed entrance to education in many countries since our founding in 2003; Samaritan’s Feet and its partners have distributed over 6.5 million pairs of shoes in 88 countries and 325 U.S. cities.

Samaritan’s Feet was founded by Manny Ohonme, who received his first pair of shoes at the age of 9 when he was living in Nigeria. The event changed his life. The visit was funded by the Foundation of the Carolinas, and it provided shoes for students in Aynor and Marion.