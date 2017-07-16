Music video borne from tragedy, aims to bring St. Louis together

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A local musician who lost his mother in a deadly carjacking hopes a music video he helped create will become and anthem for St. Louis. Marvin Cockrell is a retired educator and the organist at Greater Mt. Carmel Baptist Church. He’s helped create a music video called St. Louis Bounce. The video will debut next month during an event at Grandel Theatre.

“I just want to showcase to the world our great city,” said Cockrell. He said the video was produced by Chad Harris from Grandma’s Chicken Pants in Clayton.

St. Louis Bounce shows people from all different walks of life having fun from a variety of places. Cockrell’s daughter, Maurya, helped with some choreography.

“I think St. Louis needs something positive to bring the community together no matter what high school you went to,” said Maurya Cockrell.

Joshua Shipp is one of the artists featured in the video.

“We just don’t want everybody to be so heavy hearted all the time,” said Shipp. He’s hoping the song will be played throughout St. Louis.

For more information about the debut of St. Louis Bounce visit: https://www.metrotix.com/events/detail/marvin-f-cockrell-focus.