ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Roadies are a soccer team made up of men who suffer from homelessness and they are headed to the Homeless World Cup in Norway.

Pete Campanella, a volunteer coach for the St. Louis Roadies, and Cliff Byrd, a Roadies player, talk about prepping for their trip to Norway and what this opportunity means to them.

For more information visit: www.ppcsinc.org