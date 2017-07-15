× Rombach Farms in Chesterfield has closed

CHESTERFIELD, MO – One of the most iconic pumpkin patches in the St. Louis area has announces its closing immediately. Rombach farms in Chesterfield posted on its Facebook page: “due to circumstances beyond our control we are closing. We were seriously thinking about retiring but now he have no choice.”

Families in the area have been going to pick out Halloween pumpkins at the farm in Chesterfield since the 1950’s.

That’s when the three late Rombach brothers started planting pumpkins.

A Facebook post from about an hour ago says legal issues between the heirs of the property are playing a role in the closure.