ST. LOUIS — The 17th Annual Whitaker St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase, a presentation of the nonprofit Cinema St. Louis, serves as the area`s primary venue for films made by local artists. The Showcase screens works that were written, directed, edited, or produced by St. Louis residents or films with strong local ties.

The 15 film programs that screen at the Tivoli from July 16-20 serve as the Showcase`s centerpiece. The programs range from full-length fiction features and documentaries to multi-film compilations of fiction and documentary shorts. Many programs include post-screening Q&As with filmmakers. There are 87 films in this year`s event.

Producer and cinematographer, Chris Benson of Tonight She Comes and Brooke Jolley director of Table 21 join Shawndrea Thomas in the KPLR studios to talk about their films.

The 17th Annual Whitaker St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase

July 16-20, 2017

Sunday-Thursday, July 16-20: Film Programs

Tivoli Theatre, 6350 Delmar Blvd.

Tickets: $13 each; $10 for students and Cinema St. Louis members

See full schedule at www.cinemastlouis.org for times and film descriptions