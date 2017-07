Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Sunset Hills is saying no to plans for the nation's first stand up water slide.

Our partners at the St. Louis Post Dispatch report that the board of aldermen turned down a proposal to add a stand-up water slide at the city's aquatic center.

The Sunset Hills parks director was trying to get approval for a grant to help pay for it. There are no stand-up water slides here in the states, but they are popular in Europe and the Middle East.