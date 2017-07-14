Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The fire chief is sharing new details about the death of Fire Captain John Kemper last week. An investigation continues into the fire he was on days before his death.

Chief Dennis Jenkerson was out of town when Captain Kemper passed away. He got back today and held a news conference to update the investigation into the fire and provide information about funeral arrangements.

The 59 year old Kemper died Wednesday following injuries he suffered battling a fire at about 2am, July 5th. The fire was at a vacant house in the 3600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in south St. Louis.

A special investigative team, including the department`s chief investigator, went back to the scene Thursday to gather more information to determine the cause of the fire. The investigators took several photographs of the two story house and fireworks debris found around the house.