Major Case Squad activated over suspicious death in East Alton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST ALTON, Ill. - A suspicious death in Madison County prompted the Major Case Squad to take over the investigation.

Details were limited Friday night but investigators told Fox 2 / KPLR 11 that the a call came earlier in the day from East Alton Police about investigating a suspicious death in the 300 block of Grand Avenue.

Investigators returned to the house shortly after 7 p.m. and questioned several neighbors.

Lieutenant Michael Parkinson said that because of the nature of the scene, investigators are not in the position to discuss exactly why they are calling the case a suspicious death, but that they have about 20 investigators working this case.

Meanwhile, Janice Shirley, who lives across the street, said that she knew a person who lives at the house.

"It's unbelievable," Shirley said. "I hope it's nothing bad. I hope it's not anybody that I know that's caused it or anything."

Investigators did not immediately release the identity of the person until the next of kin is notified.