Know Before You Go: Downtown I-44 closure

ST. LOUIS - It is a “Know Before You Go” weekend. A large portion of Interstate 44 is going to be closed. The Missouri Department of Transportation is closing all lanes on westbound 44 this weekend in downtown St. Louis.

The section stretches from the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge all the way to the Interstate 44 55 split.

Crews are going to repair the Poplar Street Bridge ramp starting tonight at 8 p.m. It’s similar to work done about one month ago.

MoDOT plans to reopen all lanes by 5 a.m. Monday in time for rush hour. The same lanes and ramps will be closed next weekend. All of the work is weather dependent.

There are about a half-dozen related closures, you can learn more about them by downloading the FOX 2 app.​